Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Remains away from group

Vrioni (groin) is training away from the group and is not expected to be available for Saturday's match against Minnesota United, Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses reports.

Vrioni has yet to resume full training, so his chances of playing Saturday are slim to none. The striker, who spent the 2024 season with New England, won't be an option upfront until he's able to return to training with the rest of the squad, and there's no timetable for that.