Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Training with team

Vrioni (lower body) was spotted training for the second consecutive day with the squad on Monday, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Vrioni is progressing well in his recovery from a lower body injury since he trained with the squad for the second day in a row. That said, he will likely not be available for Thursday's clash against Toronto in the Canadian Championship, but he could be in the match squad against Philadelphia on Saturday if everything goes fine until then.