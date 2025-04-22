Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Trains individually

Vrioni (lower body) rejoined individual training Tuesday, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Vrioni is making progress this week after suffering an injury ahead of their last outing, as he was able to train individually for a second straight day. However, he wouldn't appear until an hour after the rest of his team, still working somewhat limitedly. This will make him a close call for Saturday's contest, needing to train with the team before he is considered fit.