Giacomo Vrioni headshot

Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Trains with group in parts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Vrioni (groin) returned to part of training Wednesday ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Vrioni is back in training once again Wednesday, this time seeing work in different sections with the group. He has yet to appear this season, so he will hope this ends his absence. However, he will likely still need to train with the group fully before he is fit.

Giacomo Vrioni
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
