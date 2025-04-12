Giacomo Vrioni News: Bench option Saturday
Vrioni (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's game against Charlotte FC.
Vrioni has made the match squad for the first time since moving from New England to Montreal ahead of the 2025 season. It's unclear if he's ready for plenty of minutes after being sidelined for several weeks, but he may eventually become a potential offensive contributor in the competition with Prince-Osei Owusu and Kwadwo Opoku.
