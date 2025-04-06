Gianluca Busio News: Creates four chances in Lecce match

Busio won two of two tackles and recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Busio drew his second consecutive start filling in for Alfred Duncan (undisclosed) and led his side in key passes, but his teammates didn't take advantage of his feeds. It was his most productive outing in months. He has notched six chances created, two crosses (zero accurate), six tackles (five won) and 12 clearances in his last six appearances (three starts).