Gianluca Busio News: Quiet day off bench

Busio generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Genoa.

Busio didn't appear until the second half of Monday's match, heavily limiting his production in only 33 minutes of play. He would register a chance created, a cross and one tackle won in the loss. He will look to see the start next contest, as this was his first missed start sinco Nov. 3, starting in 19 of his 22 appearances this season.