Gianluca Busio News: Scores against Empoli

Busio scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Empoli.

Busio started the game in a more offensive role than usual, but his offensive output didn't benefit from it, but he leveled the match late with a tap-in after returning to his usual midfield role. It's his second goal of the season, and the first one dated back to September. He'll compete with Gaetano Pio Oristanio and John Yeboah if the coach wants to keep using him in the new position. He has registered six key passes, seven tackles (five won), seven interceptions and 11 clearances in the last five fixtures.