Gianluca Busio News: Works hard in Monza bout

Busio drew four fouls and registered three tackles (two won), one clearance and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Busio lent a hand to the defense in this one and, while he was busy on that front, he didn't do anything in the final third. He might cede minutes to Alfred Duncan in the near future. He has logged two shots (zero on target), five key passes, seven tackles (six won) and 11 clearances in his last five outings (four starts).