Gianluca Caprari headshot

Gianluca Caprari Injury: Good to go for Lecce fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Caprari (undisclosed) "has recovered from his injury," coach Alessandro Nesta announced.

Caprari will be back with the squad after missing two matches due to an unspecified injury. He'll compete for minutes with Patrick Ciurria and Dany Mota Carvalho. He has scored once and posted three shots (two on target), six key passes, 17 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in his last five appearances.

Gianluca Caprari
Monza
