Gianluca Caprari News: Inserted in second half versus Lecce

Caprari (undisclosed) had one shot on target, two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in 25 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Caprari was fairly fizzy in his cameo after sitting out two matches, but he didn't amass stats, and his team didn't manage to score. He'll split duties with Dany Mota Carvalho and Patrick Ciurria from here on out. He has scored once and logged three shots (two on target), five chances created, nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in his last five showings (three starts).