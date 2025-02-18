Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gianluca Caprari headshot

Gianluca Caprari News: Inserted in second half versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Caprari (undisclosed) had one shot on target, two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in 25 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Caprari was fairly fizzy in his cameo after sitting out two matches, but he didn't amass stats, and his team didn't manage to score. He'll split duties with Dany Mota Carvalho and Patrick Ciurria from here on out. He has scored once and logged three shots (two on target), five chances created, nine crosses (two accurate) and five corners in his last five showings (three starts).

Gianluca Caprari
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now