Gianluca Caprari News: Records eight crosses

Caprari had two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Juventus.

Caprari saw a second straight start Sunday after he had nearly gone three months since his last start, seeing the full 90 once again. His contribution would stand out despite no goal contributions, notching two shots and eight crosses, only coming one shy of the match-high. This was also only two off of his season-high in crosses, seeing 10 in one match this season.