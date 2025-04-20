Fantasy Soccer
Gianluca Caprari News: Takes two shots against Napoli

Published on April 20, 2025

Caprari registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), two interceptions and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Napoli.

Caprari stepped in for Balde Keita (thigh) and was the most productive man for his side on offense. He'll have a regular role if the starter skips more matches. He has logged seven shots (two on target), three key passes, 10 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in the last six fixtures (one start).

