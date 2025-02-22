Gianluca Gaetano Injury: Good to go for Juventus match

Gaetano (knee) "trained with the team for a few days, including Saturday, and looked fine, but we don't want his problem to return, so we'll evaluate how to use him," coach Davide Nicola announced.

Gaetano shook off a knee contusion but is more likely to begin on the bench than to start. Nicolas Viola and Alessandro Deiola are the other options in his role. He has scored and assisted once in his last four appearances (one start), adding three shots (one on target), four chances created and four crosses (zero accurate).