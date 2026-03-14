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Gianluca Gaetano Injury: Returning against Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Gaetano (thigh) "has recuperated and will be in contention to start Sunday," coach Fabio Pisacane stated.

Gaetano has overcome a thigh strain that cost him four matches and will be in the mix with Luca Mazzitelli (calf), Ibrahim Sulemana and Joseph Liteta. He was a fixture before the injury. He has notched at least one tackle in his last five appearances, amassing six (all won) and adding nine clearances, four chances, and three crosses (one accurate) and assisting once over that span.

Gianluca Gaetano
Cagliari
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