Gianluca Gaetano Injury: Ruled out for Atalanta clash
Gaetano will be absent Saturday due to a bruised knee, coach Davide Nicola stated.
Gaetano picked up a knock and will be re-evaluated next week, but the issue isn't believed to be substantial. He has alternated with Nicolas Viola at no.10 so far. Florinel Coman, Leonardo Pavoletti and Alessandro Deiola could also enjoy an uptick in minutes with some tactical adjustments.
