Gianluca Gaetano Injury: Unavailable against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 5:25am

Gaetano "won't be an option for Monday's fixture versus Lecce," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.

Gaetano suffered an unspecified injury in training and will skip at least one game because of it. Ibrahim Sulemana is the next man up in the midfield since Alessandro Deiola (thigh) is still on the mend. However, the manager could also decide to tweak the scheme and field an extra attacker.

Gianluca Gaetano
Cagliari
