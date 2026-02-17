Gianluca Gaetano Injury: Will miss more time

Gaetano (undisclosed) "will likely be sidelined for two or three more weeks," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.

Gaetano is nursing an unspecified muscular problem that will force him to skip at least a couple more fixtures. Ibrahim Sulemana and Riyad Idrissi will fill in for him in the meantime, but Michael Folorunsho (knee) is expected back soon.