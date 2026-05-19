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Gianluca Gaetano News: Assists in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Gaetano assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Torino.

Gaetado created Sebastiano Esposito's equalizer in the 39th minute with his fourth assist in the campaign. The midfielder co-led his side in chances created during the match. He also made a season-high three interceptions on defense.

Gianluca Gaetano
Cagliari
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