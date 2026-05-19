Gianluca Gaetano News: Assists in home win
Gaetano assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Torino.
Gaetado created Sebastiano Esposito's equalizer in the 39th minute with his fourth assist in the campaign. The midfielder co-led his side in chances created during the match. He also made a season-high three interceptions on defense.
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