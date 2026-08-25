Gianluca Gaetano News: Assists opener Sunday

Gaetano assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Gaetano helped his side get off to a quick start in Sunday's opener, setting up Giacomo Raspadori's goal in the 6th minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and he also recorded one shot on target. He played well on the defensive end too, recording two tackles, one interception and one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.