Gianluca Gaetano News: Creates two chances versus Sassuolo

Gaetano generated one cross (zero accurate), two tackles (two won) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Sassuolo.

Gaetano got his third start in a row after recovering from an injury and paced his team in key passes despite the limited output. He'll be a fixture if he stays healthy and has sent in at least one cross in four showings on the trot, accumulating nine deliveries (four accurate) and posting two off-target shots, four chances created and five corners over that span.