Gianluca Gaetano headshot

Gianluca Gaetano News: Five crosses in away loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Gaetano recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.

Gaetano took five crosses, four of which came from corners. He returned from a thigh injury to come back into the starting lineup. So far this season, he has scored two goals and provided three assists, but hasn't had a goal involvement in his last four games.

Gianluca Gaetano
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Gaetano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Gaetano See More
Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet
SOC
Tuesday Champions League Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 16, 2019