Gianluca Gaetano News: Five crosses in away loss
Gaetano recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.
Gaetano took five crosses, four of which came from corners. He returned from a thigh injury to come back into the starting lineup. So far this season, he has scored two goals and provided three assists, but hasn't had a goal involvement in his last four games.
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