Gianluca Gaetano News: Goal and assist as a sub

Gaetano scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Monza.

Gaetano scored and assisted as he came on as a sub for the final 30 minutes of the match. This was his second goal of the season and third assist of the year. This was his second game of the season, where he has had two shots on target, and in both of these games he has created two chances.