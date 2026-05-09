Gianluca Gaetano News: Lively offensively against Udinese

Gaetano had three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and won one of two tackles in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Udinese.

Getano pushed forward more than usual and recorded a new season high in shots. He has tallied at least one interception in the last seven contests, racking up 10 and adding seven attempts (one on target), four key passes and six crosses (one accurate) over that span. Additionally, this marked his 12th display in a row with one or more tackles, for a total of 20 (13 won). Instead, he ended a three-game streak with multiple clearances.