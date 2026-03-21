Gianluca Gaetano News: Passable display versus Napoli

Gaetano took one shot (zero on target) and had one interception, two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 loss to Napoli.

Gaetano was able to log full minutes in his second game back from a thigh injury and, while he didn't rack up stats, he did a little bit of everything on both ends. He'll be the anchor of the midfield as long as he stays healthy, even though the returns of Alessandro Deiola and Luca Mazzitelli could impact his minutes a little. He has notched at least one cross in his last three appearances, totaling eight (four accurate) and adding two chances created, two off-target shots and five corners during that stretch. Additionally, he has posted one or more tackles in six performances in a row, piling up eight (seven won).