Gianluca Gaetano News: Provides assist in victory
Gaetano assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Parma.
Gaetano fed the ball to Fiorinel Corman, who buried a shot from outside the box to take a 2-0 lead in the 70th minute of play. The assist marked the second goal contribution in four games for Gaetano, who also pushed himself to a total of four chances created over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now