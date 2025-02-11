Gianluca Gaetano News: Provides assist in victory

Gaetano assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Parma.

Gaetano fed the ball to Fiorinel Corman, who buried a shot from outside the box to take a 2-0 lead in the 70th minute of play. The assist marked the second goal contribution in four games for Gaetano, who also pushed himself to a total of four chances created over that span.