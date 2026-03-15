Gianluca Gaetano News: Starts Sunday
Gaetano (thigh) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Pisa.
Gaetano was likely to be an option Sunday and has made the starting XI immediately, finding a spot in the midfield. With 12 starts in 24 appearances this season to go along with two goals and three assists, he will likely continue in more of a rotational role, although he has earned more starts recently than at the start of the campaign.
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