Gianluca Gaetano News: Works hard in Atalanta bout

Gaetano had one cross (zero accurate), two interceptions and three clearances and won two of four tackles in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Atalanta.

Gaetano put up stats while trying to help the defense, but Atalanta scored twice anyway. He recorded a new season high in tackles. He has logged at least one in 10 consecutive displays, piling up 17 (12 won), and adding seven key passes, 10 crosses (four accurate) and six shots over that span. Moreover, this marked his fifth straight match with one or more interceptions (seven total).