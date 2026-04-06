Gianluca Mancini headshot

Gianluca Mancini Injury: Diagnosed with strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mancini suffered an adductor lesion versus Inter and will miss two to three weeks, Il Tempo reported.

Mancini will have to skip at least a pair of matches after getting injured in the last round. Daniele Ghilardi, Devyne Rensch and Jan Ziolkowski will be the options to replace him next to Evan N'Dicka and Mario Hermoso.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
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