Gianluca Mancini Injury: Exits Lecce game at halftime

Mancini generated four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in 45 minutes in Sunday's match versus Lecce before leaving due to a calf issue, Sky Italy reported.

Mancini was busier on offense than in the final third but bowed out at the interval because of muscular discomfort. He'll be assessed by the Italy doctors ahead of the World Cup playoffs. Daniele Ghilardi would likely replace him if he didn't recover for April 5's game versus Inter.