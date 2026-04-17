Gianluca Mancini Injury: Fit for Atalanta tilt
Mancini (thigh) has quickly returned to full training and will be available Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Mancini has shaken off a thigh issue in a hurry and will likely be back in the XI over Daniele Ghilardi. He has tallied seven crosses (two accurate), four tackles (three won), four interceptions and seven clearances in his last four outings, with one goal and no clean sheets.
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