Gianluca Mancini headshot

Gianluca Mancini Injury: Fit for Atalanta tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Mancini (thigh) has quickly returned to full training and will be available Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Mancini has shaken off a thigh issue in a hurry and will likely be back in the XI over Daniele Ghilardi. He has tallied seven crosses (two accurate), four tackles (three won), four interceptions and seven clearances in his last four outings, with one goal and no clean sheets.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Mancini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Mancini See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020