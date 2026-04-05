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Gianluca Mancini Injury: Scores and leaves early against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Mancini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one block and one tackle (one won) in 45 minutes in Sunday's loss to Inter before departing due to an adductor problem, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Mancini punched it in with a header on a cross from the baseline by Devyne Rensch, but didn't return from the locker room after the interval because of a muscular issue that will need to be assessed ahead of Friday's home game versus Pisa. Daniele Ghilardi would eventually be the next man up.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
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