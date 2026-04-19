Gianluca Mancini News: Average showing against Atalanta

Mancini (thigh) had two crosses (one accurate), one interception and one clearance and won one tackle in 60 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Atalanta.

Mancini gutted through an injury but didn't have a remarkable performance and was spotted icing his thigh after leaving the game. His status might need to be monitored ahead of Saturday's away clash versus Bologna. He has recorded nine crosses (two accurate), five interceptions and eight clearances in his last five starts, with no clean sheets.