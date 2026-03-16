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Gianluca Mancini News: Busy showing in Como tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Mancini won one tackle and had five clearances, one block and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Como.

Mancini did what he could to contain the opponents, but the Roma defense was overwhelmed following a red card in the second half. He has tallied multiple clearances in his last five appearances, totaling 26, posting six interceptions, three tackles and three off-target shots and contributing to one clean sheet during that stretch. Instead, he didn' create a chance in this one, ending a six-game streak.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
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