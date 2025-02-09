Gianluca Mancini News: Fills stat sheet against Venezia

Mancini had three shots (one on goal), three interceptions, three clearances and three blocks in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Venezia.

Mancini shined in the back while his team shut down the opponents and was also a menace on set pieces in the opposing box. He has recorded four tackles (two won), seven interceptions, 22 clearances and four blocks in the last four fixtures, contributing to two clean sheets and assisting once.