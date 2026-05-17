Gianluca Mancini headshot

Gianluca Mancini News: Nets brace in Lazio clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 8:58am

Mancini scored two goals to go with two shots (two on target), one tackle (one won) and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Lazio.

Mancini doubled his previous Serie A haul in one game thanks to two tidy headers off of corner kicks. He has taken at least one shot in three consecutive matches, totaling four (three on target), scoring three goals and notching three interceptions, one block and one tackle (one won) during that span, with no clean sheets since he subbed off a little earlier twice. Instead, he ended a four-game streak with one or more clearances.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
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