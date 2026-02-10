Mancini anchored Roma's backline and kept things tidy at the Olimpico as they logged another home clean sheet and never allowed Cagliari to find any rhythm. He also played a major role going forward, slipping a perfectly weighted key pass to spring Donyell Malen in behind for the opening goal in the 25th minute. Solid defensively with one tackle and two interceptions to snuff out the limited threat from the visitors, Mancini was even more influential in possession, creating two chances for the second time this Serie A season.