Gianluca Mancini News: Scores opener

Mancini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 4-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Mancini gave his side the lead in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, meeting Nicolo Pisilli's corner in the first half with a powerful header that David de Gea had no chance of stopping for his second Serie A goal of the season. The Italian centre-back was commanding throughout, winning his aerial duels and providing defensive stability alongside Evan N'Dicka and Mario Hermoso. Mancini has now recorded two goals and two assists across 33 Serie A appearances this season, remaining one of the most reliable figures in his side's backline as they push for Champions League qualification.