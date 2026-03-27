Gianluca Mancini headshot

Gianluca Mancini News: Stars with Italy in WC playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Mancini (calf) got the call in Thursday's game versus Northern Ireland.

Mancini was cleared of any serious issue and recovered in a hurry after bowing out early in the previous game. He has been a fixture of the Roma defense all year long and has registered 14 clearances, four tackles (three won) and four interceptions in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Mancini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Mancini See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020