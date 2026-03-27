Gianluca Mancini News: Stars with Italy in WC playoffs
Mancini (calf) got the call in Thursday's game versus Northern Ireland.
Mancini was cleared of any serious issue and recovered in a hurry after bowing out early in the previous game. He has been a fixture of the Roma defense all year long and has registered 14 clearances, four tackles (three won) and four interceptions in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets.
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