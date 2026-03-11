Gianluca Mancini News: Suspended for UEL fixture

Mancini is unavailable for Thursday's first leg against Bologna due to yellow-card accumulation.

Mancini will get the day off after getting booked three times in the competition. Two among Daniele Ghilardi, Devyne Rensch and Mario Hermoso (hip) will get the nod, depending on the last one's status, as he's coming back from an injury, but he has generally gotten the nod whenever available.