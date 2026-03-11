Gianluca Mancini headshot

Gianluca Mancini News: Suspended for UEL fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Mancini is unavailable for Thursday's first leg against Bologna due to yellow-card accumulation.

Mancini will get the day off after getting booked three times in the competition. Two among Daniele Ghilardi, Devyne Rensch and Mario Hermoso (hip) will get the nod, depending on the last one's status, as he's coming back from an injury, but he has generally gotten the nod whenever available.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Mancini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Mancini See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AS Roma v. Inter Milan Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 18, 2020