Gianluca Mancini headshot

Gianluca Mancini News: Will sit out Empoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:10am

Mancini had two interceptions, one clearance and one block and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Empoli.

Mancini had a so-so display and will get a forced breather in Serie A play Sunday in a game that's sandwiched between the two logs of the Europa League's Round of 16. Mats Hummels, Zeki Celik, Devyne Rensch and Victor Nelsson will pick up the slack.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
