Gianluca Mancini News: Will sit out Empoli match

Mancini had two interceptions, one clearance and one block and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Empoli.

Mancini had a so-so display and will get a forced breather in Serie A play Sunday in a game that's sandwiched between the two logs of the Europa League's Round of 16. Mats Hummels, Zeki Celik, Devyne Rensch and Victor Nelsson will pick up the slack.