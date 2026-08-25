Gianluca Mancini News: Wins two tackles in Fiorentina tilt

Mancini had two tackles (two won) and two clearances and created two scoring chances in Monday's 4-0 win versus Fiorentina.

Mancini didn't have to do too much to contain a struggling offense and added a pair of key passes for good measure. He helped secure 14 clean sheets in 45 games last year, racking up 56 tackles, 59 interceptions and 133 clearances and scoring five goals.