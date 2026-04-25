Gianluca Mancini News: Workmanlike in Bologna bout

Mancini won one of three tackles and had one cross (one accurate), two clearances and one block in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Bologna.

Mancini got the job done in the back but didn't rack up too many stats. He has posted at least one tackle in three displays in a row, totaling five (three won) and registering three clearances, two blocks and three crosses (one accurate) during that stretch, with one clean sheet.