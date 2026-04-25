Gianluca Mancini headshot

Gianluca Mancini News: Workmanlike in Bologna bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Mancini won one of three tackles and had one cross (one accurate), two clearances and one block in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Bologna.

Mancini got the job done in the back but didn't rack up too many stats. He has posted at least one tackle in three displays in a row, totaling five (three won) and registering three clearances, two blocks and three crosses (one accurate) during that stretch, with one clean sheet.

Gianluca Mancini
Roma
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