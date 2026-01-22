Prestianni was forced off in the 77th minute of Wednesday's Champions League clash against the Old Lady due to discomfort. The striker was in the starting squad for the first time this season and contributed two shots and two tackles. Prestianni will likely be assessed in the coming days to see if there is no major issue and hope to be ready for the Benfiquistas for the last league phase game against Real Madrid on Wednesday. That said, if he had to miss the clash, his absence won't impact the starting lineup since he has mainly been a bench option for the eagles this season.