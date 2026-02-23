Gianluca Prestianni News: Suspended against Real Madrid

Prestianni is suspended for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid following the racist incidents that occurred during the first leg and could face an extended suspension, according to Diario AS.

Prestianni is suspended for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid following the racist incidents that occurred during the first leg and could face an extended suspension. The Argentine had been a locked-in starter prior to the incident, and his absence is expected to be felt. Heorhii Sudakov and Dodi Lukebakio are expected to take on larger roles during his absence.