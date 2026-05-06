Gianluca Prestianni News: World Cup start in doubt after ban

Prestianni was handed a six-match ban for homophobic conduct, with FIFA accepting UEFA's request to extend the suspension worldwide, potentially ruling him out of Argentina's opening two matches at this summer's World Cup, according to the Athletic.

The ban stems from an incident involving Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match in February, with an investigation concluding that Prestianni was guilty of homophobic conduct. The Benfica forward had denied allegations of racial abuse on social media, though the findings of the investigation resulted in the six-match suspension handed down April 24. The worldwide extension of the ban is a significant development, as it means the punishment will carry over into international competition. Argentina will be without one of their attacking options for the opening stages of the tournament if the suspension is upheld for the World Cup.