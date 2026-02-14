Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Available versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Scamacca (hip) has been named in Atalanta's squad list to face Lazio on Saturday.

Scamacca has shaken off a minor problem that didn't allow him to play last week and will compete with Nenad Krstovic, as he's done routinely in recent weeks. He has taken at least one shot in his last seven showings, totaling 12 attempts (four on target) and logging two goals, one assist and three key passes during that span.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
