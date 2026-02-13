Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Could be option against Lazio

Scamacca has been diagnosed with a hip bruise and trained partially with the rest of the group Friday, L'Eco di Bergamo reported.

Scamacca couldn't have played last week, but his injury turned out to be minor and, while he's not 100 percent, he's trending in the right direction and could avoid missing another contest, although Nenad Krstovic will likely get the nod since he's in better form.