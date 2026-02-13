Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Could be option against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Scamacca has been diagnosed with a hip bruise and trained partially with the rest of the group Friday, L'Eco di Bergamo reported.

Scamacca couldn't have played last week, but his injury turned out to be minor and, while he's not 100 percent, he's trending in the right direction and could avoid missing another contest, although Nenad Krstovic will likely get the nod since he's in better form.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Scamacca See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gianluca Scamacca See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 25
Author Image
Jack Burkart
February 24, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 23, 2023