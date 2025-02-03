Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Diagnosed with severe injury

Scamacca suffered a lesion of the MTJ in his right rectus femoris, Atalanta informed.

Scamacca will be sidelined for multiple weeks and is primed for a specialist consult to determine whether he needs surgery to address the problem, which would knock him out for months. It's a tough blow as he had just returned from an ACL tear. The injury occurred on the other leg. Mateo Retegui will continue shouldering the attack.