Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Diagnosed with severe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Scamacca suffered a lesion of the MTJ in his right rectus femoris, Atalanta informed.

Scamacca will be sidelined for multiple weeks and is primed for a specialist consult to determine whether he needs surgery to address the problem, which would knock him out for months. It's a tough blow as he had just returned from an ACL tear. The injury occurred on the other leg. Mateo Retegui will continue shouldering the attack.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
