Gianluca Scamacca headshot

Gianluca Scamacca Injury: Likely done for the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Scamacca (quad) "will need surgery to recover fully from his injury and will be shelved for a long time," Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi announced.

Scamacca will soon go under the knife to repair a torn tendon, and the team expects him to return only in the summer. Mateo Retegui will continue to be the lone pure striker in the squad. Ademola Lookman, Mario Pasalic, Charles De Ketelaere and newcomer Daniel Maldini will occasionally play as a false-nine to give him a breather.

Gianluca Scamacca
Atalanta
More Stats & News
